Emergency Response Support System comes up in J-K

Police on Thursday informed people to use the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) to address emergencies of citizens. The ERSS is designed to address all emergency signals received from citizens through voice calls, SMS, email, panic SOS signal, ERSS web portal, a police spokesperson said.

An SOS alert can be activated through the ''112-Mobile app'' anytime when you feel your safety or the safety of someone else in imminent danger, he said.

The exact location of a person in distress is forwarded to the Control Room and the location of the victim is displayed on the GIS map of the call receiver, the spokesperson said.

In case of any SOS alert or emergency assistance from police, fire or health departments will follow dial 112 from phone, send an SMS to 112, press power button on a smartphone three times in quick succession to activate panic call, he said.

People should log on to jk.erss.in, and place your SOS request, an email SOS alert to emergency response system on dial 112@jkpolice.gov.in using 112 India mobile app (available on Google Playstore and Apple Store) to activate panic call, the spokesperson.

