Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Odd News Summary

Wednesday's decision by the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) paves the way for the yellow grubs to be used whole and dried in curries and other recipes and as a flour to make biscuits, pasta and bread. The Petpuls collar can tell pet owners through a smartphone application if their dogs are happy, relaxed, anxious, angry or sad.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:31 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Instagram influencers are a vaccine priority in wary Indonesia

Among the first in the queue for coronavirus vaccines in Indonesia has been one conspicuous group - social media influencers. Alongside President Joko Widodo as the world's fourth most populous country kicked off its vaccination drive on Wednesday was Indonesian television personality, Raffi Ahmad, who boasts almost 50 million followers on Instagram. Overcoming the 'yuck factor': Yellow grub becomes EU's first insect food

Mealworms may soon find their into Europe's pasta bowls and dinner dishes, after becoming the first insect approved in the region as a human food. Wednesday's decision by the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) paves the way for the yellow grubs to be used whole and dried in curries and other recipes and as a flour to make biscuits, pasta and bread. 'I'm alive,' says Frenchwoman fighting official ruling that she died

Sitting in her kitchen in France, Jeanne Pouchain remembers the day she discovered that she was dead. It was when she read an official letter from the court of appeal in the nearby city of Lyon stating that she had died and asking her relatives to pay money she was alleged to have owed. Welcome to Brexit - now hand us your sandwich

Britons arriving in the Netherlands since the start of the year have found that leaving the European Union might have cost them more than they realised, including their lunch. Ferry passengers have had ham sandwiches and tinned sardines confiscated by customs officials at Dutch ports, due to strict rules on the import of meat, fruit, vegetables and fish from outside the EU. South Korean firm's smart dog collar tells owners what's in a bark

A South Korean startup has developed an AI-powered dog collar that can detect five emotions in canines by monitoring their barks using voice recognition technology. The Petpuls collar can tell pet owners through a smartphone application if their dogs are happy, relaxed, anxious, angry or sad. It also tracks dogs' physical activity and rest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gokulam Kerala script 4-3 comeback win over Punjab FC in I-League

Dennis Antwi stole the limelight from Chencho Gyeltshen as Gokulam Kerala FC came from two goals down to earn a remarkable 4-3 win against RoundGlass Punjab FC in an I-League fixture here on Thursday.Gyeltshens quick-fire brace and a goal b...

Maha: Preparations in check for Gram Panchayat polls on Jan 15

Over 14,000 Gram Panchayats in 34districts of Maharashtra will go to polls on January 15, withstate election commissioner UPS Madan saying all preparationsare in place for the elections.There are 27,920 Gram Panchayats in Maharashtra andthe...

UK says it can overcome post-Brexit fishing "teething" woes, minister says

Britain believes it can resolve the post-Brexit teething issues that prevented Scottish fishermen from exporting goods to the European Union because of customs delays, food minister George Eustice said on Thursday.Some EU importers have rej...

Health Official says new UK variant of COVID-19 enters Sri Lanka

The new UK variant of COVID-19 has entered Sri Lanka, health officials have said, adding that England cricketer Moeen Ali had been tested positive for the new strain of the virus when he was tested here.The England cricket team is currently...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021