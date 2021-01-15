Xiaomi denies link with Chinese military after US blacklisting

Xiaomi Corporation has denied its links with the Chinese military, a day after the U.S. the Department of Defense (DoD) blacklisted the smartphone company along with eight other Chinese entities.

In a statement issued to Android Authority, Xiaomi, the world's third-biggest smartphone brand (Q3 2020), said that the company is operating in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations of jurisdictions where it conducts its businesses.

Xiaomi said that it is not owned, controlled, or affiliated with the Chinese military and is not a Communist Chinese Military Company as defined under the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), adding that it will take the appropriate course of actions to protect the interests of the company and its shareholders.

To recall, on January 14, the U.S. DoD designated nine Chinese companies including Xiaomi as "Communist Chinese military companies" operating directly or indirectly in the United States in accordance with the statutory requirement of Section 1237 of the NDAA for Fiscal Year 1999, as amended.

The additional blacklisted entities include- Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. (AMEC), Luokong Technology Corporation (LKCO), GOWIN Semiconductor Corp, Global Tone Communication Technology Co. Ltd. (GTCOM), Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. (AMEC), Beijing Zhongguancun Development Investment Center, Grand China Air Co Ltd and China National Aviation Holding Co. Ltd.