Messaging app Signal experiencing technical difficulties

Messaging app Signal experiencing technical difficultiesReuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:15 IST
Messaging app Signal said on Friday it was experiencing technical difficulties and working to restore the service.
Signal has seen a rise in downloads following a controversial change in rival messaging app WhatsApp's privacy terms, which required WhatsApp users to share their data with both Facebook Inc and Instagram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Facebook Inc