Apple plans to launch new podcast subscription service - The Information

Apple Inc is discussing launching a new subscription-based podcast service, the Information reported https://www.theinformation.com/articles/apple-plans-podcasting-subscription-service-in-threat-to-spotify on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter, in direct competition with Spotify's podcast offerings.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

