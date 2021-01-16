Working to bring additional capacity online, says WhatsApp rival Signal

WhatsApp rival Signal says it has been adding new servers and additional capacity at a record pace every single day to handle peak traffic levels as millions of new users are signing on to the messaging app after WhatsApp updated its terms of service and privacy policy.

"We have been adding new servers and extra capacity at a record pace every single day this week nonstop, but today exceeded even our most optimistic projections. Millions upon millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters. We appreciate your patience," the company tweeted.

We are still working as quickly as possible to bring additional capacity online to handle peak traffic levels. — Signal (@signalapp) January 16, 2021

Developed by the Signal Foundation, Signal provides private messaging and Internet calling services to users worldwide. The platform leverages state-of-the-art end-to-end encryption, powered by the open-source Signal Protocol, to keep the private conversations secure. Just like WhatsApp, Signal allows users to make voice and video calls and share text, voice messages, photos, videos, GIFs and files for free.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has deferred the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms of the new privacy policy - from February 8 to May 15, 2021 - saying that there has been a lot of misinformation causing concern and the company wants to help everyone understand its principles and the facts.

The Facebook-owned platform assured that it will not suspend or delete the account of users if they don't accept the updated terms and privacy policy.