Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

Back in September 2020, Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) and APT collaborated to provide 5G services on Taiwan's 3.5GHz frequency band through the nation's first MOCN. Now under the new deal, the currently installed Ericsson basebands will be modernized to the latest 5G technology standard to match FET's network quality and maximize user experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:48 IST
Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ericsson has signed an agreement with Asia-Pacific Telecom Co Ltd (APT) to modernize the Taiwanese operator's nationwide network and support with 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) Multi-Operator Core Network readiness, the Swedish telecom giant said on Friday.

Under the partnership, Ericsson will provide high-performing radio access network (RAN) solutions from its 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System portfolio as well as 5G NSA licenses to do 5G Multi-Operator Core Networks (MOCN) that allows two or more core networks to share the same RAN and bandwidth.

The collaboration will also see the deployment of Ericsson Network Manager which enables a seamless and efficient operation between networks and network layers as well as a set of unified applications and tools to securely manage radio access, transport, and core networks, allowing APT to dynamically operate between 4G and 5G networks.

Back in September 2020, Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) and APT collaborated to provide 5G services on Taiwan's 3.5GHz frequency band through the nation's first MOCN. Now under the new deal, the currently installed Ericsson basebands will be modernized to the latest 5G technology standard to match FET's network quality and maximize user experience.

The Ericsson-APT deal also includes migration to the latest version of the Ericsson Network Manager OSS and upgrade.

Commenting on the collaboration, Chafic Nassif, President of Ericsson Taiwan, said, "Ericsson continues to accelerate the overall progress of 5G development in Taiwan, supporting both APT and FET to quickly launch new services to market and provide Taiwanese consumers and enterprises with the highest quality communication services. Our enhanced 5G platform provides the technological backbone for the nation's first Multi-Operator Core Network and we will continue to support both service providers with their successful integration and partnership."

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United eye consistency to revive playoff hopes

Coming off back-to-back defeats, Jamshedpur FC will look to get back to winning ways and revive their playoff hopes when they take on struggling NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League match here on Sunday.Jamsehdpur FC coach Owen ...

Soccer-Ozil to end Arsenal contract, move to Fenerbahce - The Athletic

Arsenal and midfielder Mesut Ozil have reached an agreement in principle to terminate the Germans contract six months before it expires so he can seal a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce, The Athletic reported httpstheathletic.comnewsmesut-oz...

Consent form for Covaxin assures compensation in case of adverse events

Health workers who got their first shots of Covaxin at AIIMS on Saturday were made to sign a consent form that promised compensation in case of a severe adverse event related to the vaccine.Covaxin has demonstrated the ability to produce an...

Laschet becomes leader of Merkel's CDU party

Germanys Christian Democrats elected Armin Laschet as chairman on Saturday, aiming to unify their divided party behind a new leader who they hope can succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor when she steps down after federal elections in Septemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021