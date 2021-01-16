Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

Ericsson has signed an agreement with Asia-Pacific Telecom Co Ltd (APT) to modernize the Taiwanese operator's nationwide network and support with 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) Multi-Operator Core Network readiness, the Swedish telecom giant said on Friday.

Under the partnership, Ericsson will provide high-performing radio access network (RAN) solutions from its 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System portfolio as well as 5G NSA licenses to do 5G Multi-Operator Core Networks (MOCN) that allows two or more core networks to share the same RAN and bandwidth.

The collaboration will also see the deployment of Ericsson Network Manager which enables a seamless and efficient operation between networks and network layers as well as a set of unified applications and tools to securely manage radio access, transport, and core networks, allowing APT to dynamically operate between 4G and 5G networks.

Back in September 2020, Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) and APT collaborated to provide 5G services on Taiwan's 3.5GHz frequency band through the nation's first MOCN. Now under the new deal, the currently installed Ericsson basebands will be modernized to the latest 5G technology standard to match FET's network quality and maximize user experience.

The Ericsson-APT deal also includes migration to the latest version of the Ericsson Network Manager OSS and upgrade.

Commenting on the collaboration, Chafic Nassif, President of Ericsson Taiwan, said, "Ericsson continues to accelerate the overall progress of 5G development in Taiwan, supporting both APT and FET to quickly launch new services to market and provide Taiwanese consumers and enterprises with the highest quality communication services. Our enhanced 5G platform provides the technological backbone for the nation's first Multi-Operator Core Network and we will continue to support both service providers with their successful integration and partnership."