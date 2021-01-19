Left Menu
Development News Edition

WhatsApp may retain only 18 per cent users amid privacy row: Survey

A recent survey has revealed that only 18 per cent of users may continue using WhatsApp in India while 36 per cent will reduce their usage drastically. Also, 15 per cent of users are likely to stop using the app completely, amid the ongoing privacy row.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:45 IST
WhatsApp may retain only 18 per cent users amid privacy row: Survey
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A recent survey has revealed that only 18 per cent of users may continue using WhatsApp in India while 36 per cent will reduce their usage drastically. Also, 15 per cent of users are likely to stop using the app completely, amid the ongoing privacy row. WhatsApp has been receiving a lot of flak lately over its new privacy policy and users have been flocking from WhatsApp to other alternative apps like Signal and Telegram.

According to Mashable, the survey received over 24,000 responses from WhatsApp users based in 244 districts of India. 24 per cent of users said they (along with their groups) are considering a switch to other instant messaging platforms, while 91 per cent of WhatsApp users said that they will not use its payment features. This action is over the concerns that WhatsApp will share payment and transaction-related data with its parent company Facebook and other third parties.

However, WhatsApp has now extended the deadline of its updated privacy policy to May 15 from its original date which was in February. In the new terms of services, WhatsApp had asked users to agree to allow Facebook and its subsidiaries to collect user data such as including phone numbers, location, etc. As per Mashable, Signal and Telegram had 24,000 and 1.3 million downloads respectively between January 1 and January 5, leading to growth by 9,483 per cent in the case of Signal and growth by 15 per cent in the case of Telegram. WhatsApp, on the other hand, has witnessed a massive drop in its downloads by 35 per cent over January 6 to January 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Municipal polls in Goa postponed for 3 months

The Goa State Election Commissionhas again postponed the elections to the Panaji citycorporation, 11 municipal councils and bypolls in variousvillage panchayats for three months.Earlier also, the elections, which were scheduled forOctober 1...

Number of COVID-19 cases in US surpass 24 million

Baltimore US, January 19 ANISputnik The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the United States has surpassed 24 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.The US case tally amounts to 24,062,636, with 398,884 dea...

Draw inspiration from people 'who see the cup as half full': Nooyi to Indian students in US

Pepsicos former CEO Indra Nooyi has advised Indian students in the US not to idolise people based on their positions, but to draw inspiration from those who see the cup as half full.During a video conference with Embassy of India Student Hu...

NCPCR writes to MP DGP, seeks appropriate action against Cong MLA over comment on girls

By Joymala Bagchi The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR on Tuesday forwarded the matter of Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Vermas statement on minor girls, to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police for appropriate ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021