Apple TV Plus free trial to be extended to July 2021

Tech giant Apple will extend the free trial subscription of Apple TV Plus. And the current members whose subscription was set to expire from now until June, have till July 2021 to enjoy their free subscription.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 14:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Apple will extend the free trial subscription of Apple TV Plus. And the current members whose subscription was set to expire from now until June, have till July 2021 to enjoy their free subscription. According to Mashable, the first Apple TV Plus free extension was announced in October 2019, after it was slated to run out in February this year. Apple offers a free trial of its streaming service with newly purchased Apple devices like the iPhone, Mac, iPad, and more. Customers need to redeem the offer within the first 90 days of purchase via the Apple TV app.

As per 9to5Mac, Apple TV Plus members whose annual subscription expires between February and June will also get the same additional month(s) of service at no extra charge. Although Apple has not announced this development officially, reports state that the company would start notifying eligible customers via an email in the coming weeks. Apple TV Plus members do not need to do anything from their end in order to extend their free subscription. However, the users who have cancelled their free subscription are not eligible for this offer, the 9to5Mac report added. The current extension may also apply to customers in India, as Apple had previously increased the free trial period of the streaming service from October 2020 to February 2021 globally. However, no official word has come out from the company yet.

As reported by Mashable, the company also hopes to pursue existing members to renew Apple TV Plus subscription once it actually expires. The second round of extension gives it more time to expand the TV Plus content offering and increase the value proposition of the service, as the company is releasing new flagship series and movies as well as second seasons of its popular launch shows. The streaming service Apple TV Plus price in India starts at INR 99 (monthly), and it also comes bundled with Apple One subscription, priced at INR 195 per month. The One subscription further includes iCloud storage and Music subscription. (ANI)

