Top Indian American CEOs Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team on their historic test series win in Australia. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series INDvsAUS, tweeted Pichai, chief executive officer of Google and Alphabet.Last hour of the last day of the last test.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:36 IST
Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai hail Indian cricket team
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Top Indian American CEOs Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team on their historic test series win in Australia. A fearless Indian team, driven by its courageous youngsters, pulled off an exhilarating three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final test of the the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Brisbane on Tuesday.

"One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series #INDvsAUS," tweeted Pichai, chief executive officer of Google and Alphabet.

"Last hour of the last day of the last test. Test series for the ages. Congrats to Team India!" Microsoft CEO Nadella wrote on the microblogging site.

Both Nadelaa and Pichai are self-confessed cricket enthusiasts and closely follow the Indian team, making interesting observations at the end of important tournaments.

