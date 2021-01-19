Left Menu
Air Force Academy celebrates golden jubilee

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:58 IST
The Air Force Academy (AFA) atDundigal here, one of the most prestigious training academiesin the country, commemorated 50 years of its existence onTuesday.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, who gracedthe occasion, addressed trainees and instructors of AFA duringa training workshop organised as part of the golden jubileecelebrations and complimented the Academy for rendering yeomanservice in imparting high quality training, a defence releasesaid on Tuesday night.

Outlining the contours of the emerging securityscenario and underscoring requirements for IAF's capabilitybuilding and technological growth, he urged the trainees toimbibe the IAF's ethos and train hard to prepare forchallenges that lie ahead, it said.

He also asked them to develop tri-service domainknowledge to fight future wars, it said.

''He asked faculty at AFA and HQ Training Command toexplore avenues for evolving new training methodologies,reshaping curriculum and incorporating new-gen aids to makeofficers future ready,'' the release said.

The Chief of the Air Staff flew a sortie in a PC-7Mk-II trainer with one of the qualified flying instructorscurrently serving at AFA to mark the Golden Jubilee, it said.

He unveiled a statue of the ''Eternal Pilot'' presentedto the Academy by pioneers of 107 Pilots' Course - the firstcourse to undergo flying training at AFA.

He released an Indian Postal service Special Cover andGolden Jubilee medallion on the occasion, it said.

Air Force Academy, the 'Alma mater' of IAF's officercadre and one of the most prestigious training academies ofthe country, has come a long way in establishing itself as aworld-class institution, it said.

With a team of experienced and highly qualifiedinstructors, the Air Force Academy today conducts training forall Flying and Ground Duty branches of IAF.

In addition, AFA imparts training to officers ofIndian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign countriesin various streams, it said.

The Academy also conducts basic and advanced trainingfor Air Traffic Control Officers of the IAF and other twosister services, the release said.PTI SJR SSPTI PTI

