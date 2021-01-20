VLC 3.0.12 update adds support for Apple Silicon M1 Macs; fixes several issues

The VLC media player has been updated to version 3.0.12 that adds native support for Apple Silicon M1 Macs and Big Sur, improves Bluray tracks support and updates the YouTube and Vocaroo scripts as well.

VLC 3.0.12 is now out!Support for Apple Silicon (Mac M1) and Big Sur, improvements for DASH, RIST, Bluray support, fixes for macOS audio, Windows GPU, crashes and security issues.https://t.co/3zAr8VgzbL pic.twitter.com/TAU8ayKEBU — VideoLAN (@videolan) January 18, 2021

The VLC 3.0.12 update includes the following major changes:

Add native support for Apple Silicon

Fix audio distortion when starting playback on macOS

Fix crashes with Direct3D video filters

Fix adaptive streaming resolution settings handling

Add support for RIST protocol

Visual improvements on macOS Big Sur

Several web interface fixes

YouTube & Vocaroo scripts updates

And some security issues

As per the official changelog, VLC v3.0.12.1 is the first release for Apple Silicon macs, which means you will have to upgrade to version 3.0.12 first and then to version 3.0.12.1.

Here's the full changelog for VLC 3.0.12 update:

Access

Add new RIST access module compliant with simple profile (VSF_TR-06-1)

Access Output

Add new RIST access output module compliant with simple profile (VSF_TR-06-1)

Demux

Fixed adaptive's handling of resolution settings

Improve Bluray tracks support

Improve WMV seeking and DASH support

Fix crashes in AVI, MKV modules

Audio output

Fix audio distortion on macOS during start of playback

Video Output

Direct3D11: Fix some potential crashes when using video filters

macOS

Add native support for Apple Silicon / ARM-64

Visual UI adaptations for macOS Big Sur

Fix displaying EQ bands in the UI depending on which frequency presets are set for the EQ in advanced preferences

Fix UI issues in bookmarks window

Misc