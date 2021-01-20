VLC 3.0.12 update adds support for Apple Silicon M1 Macs; fixes several issues
The VLC media player has been updated to version 3.0.12 that adds native support for Apple Silicon M1 Macs and Big Sur, improves Bluray tracks support and updates the YouTube and Vocaroo scripts as well.
VLC 3.0.12 is now out!Support for Apple Silicon (Mac M1) and Big Sur, improvements for DASH, RIST, Bluray support, fixes for macOS audio, Windows GPU, crashes and security issues.https://t.co/3zAr8VgzbL pic.twitter.com/TAU8ayKEBU— VideoLAN (@videolan) January 18, 2021
The VLC 3.0.12 update includes the following major changes:
- Add native support for Apple Silicon
- Fix audio distortion when starting playback on macOS
- Fix crashes with Direct3D video filters
- Fix adaptive streaming resolution settings handling
- Add support for RIST protocol
- Visual improvements on macOS Big Sur
- Several web interface fixes
- YouTube & Vocaroo scripts updates
- And some security issues
Here's the full changelog for VLC 3.0.12 update:
Access
- Add new RIST access module compliant with simple profile (VSF_TR-06-1)
Access Output
- Add new RIST access output module compliant with simple profile (VSF_TR-06-1)
Demux
- Fixed adaptive's handling of resolution settings
- Improve Bluray tracks support
- Improve WMV seeking and DASH support
- Fix crashes in AVI, MKV modules
Audio output
- Fix audio distortion on macOS during start of playback
Video Output
- Direct3D11: Fix some potential crashes when using video filters
macOS
- Add native support for Apple Silicon / ARM-64
- Visual UI adaptations for macOS Big Sur
- Fix displaying EQ bands in the UI depending on which frequency presets are set for the EQ in advanced preferences
- Fix UI issues in bookmarks window
Misc
- Several fixes in the web interface, including privacy and security improvements
- Update YouTube and Vocaroo scripts
- Fix rotation filter mouse handling
- Update translations
