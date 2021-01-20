Left Menu
VLC 3.0.12 update adds support for Apple Silicon M1 Macs; fixes several issues

As per the official changelog, VLC v3.0.12.1 is the first release for Apple Silicon macs, which means you will have to upgrade to version 3.0.12 first and then to version 3.0.12.1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 11:27 IST
Image Credit: Twitter

The VLC media player has been updated to version 3.0.12 that adds native support for Apple Silicon M1 Macs and Big Sur, improves Bluray tracks support and updates the YouTube and Vocaroo scripts as well.

The VLC 3.0.12 update includes the following major changes:

  • Add native support for Apple Silicon
  • Fix audio distortion when starting playback on macOS
  • Fix crashes with Direct3D video filters
  • Fix adaptive streaming resolution settings handling
  • Add support for RIST protocol
  • Visual improvements on macOS Big Sur
  • Several web interface fixes
  • YouTube & Vocaroo scripts updates
  • And some security issues

Here's the full changelog for VLC 3.0.12 update:

Access

  • Add new RIST access module compliant with simple profile (VSF_TR-06-1)

Access Output

  • Add new RIST access output module compliant with simple profile (VSF_TR-06-1)

Demux

  • Fixed adaptive's handling of resolution settings
  • Improve Bluray tracks support
  • Improve WMV seeking and DASH support
  • Fix crashes in AVI, MKV modules

Audio output

  • Fix audio distortion on macOS during start of playback

Video Output

  • Direct3D11: Fix some potential crashes when using video filters

macOS

  • Add native support for Apple Silicon / ARM-64
  • Visual UI adaptations for macOS Big Sur
  • Fix displaying EQ bands in the UI depending on which frequency presets are set for the EQ in advanced preferences
  • Fix UI issues in bookmarks window

Misc

  • Several fixes in the web interface, including privacy and security improvements
  • Update YouTube and Vocaroo scripts
  • Fix rotation filter mouse handling
  • Update translations

