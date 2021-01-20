Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google's Chrome update helps users identify, change weak passwords

With Chrome version 88, tech giant Google is stepping up the security game with additional features to its password protection that will let users know if they are not applying best security practices.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 13:56 IST
Google's Chrome update helps users identify, change weak passwords
Google Chrome logo. Image Credit: ANI

With Chrome version 88, tech giant Google is stepping up the security game with additional features to its password protection that will let users know if they are not applying best security practices. According to Mashable, Google has constantly been beefing up its built-in password manager with features. Its biggest is perhaps Chrome's ability to detect if the password you used may have been part of some past data breach.

With Chrome 88, it is also allowing users to check the strength of stored passwords. Often, a user takes easy to remember passwords that are also unfortunately easy to guess as well and Chrome can now point out which ones might turn into security liabilities. As reported by Mashable, these warnings are well and good but if one has dozens of such compromised or weak passwords, fixing those problems can be a daunting chore that will discourage most users from securing their accounts. Dedicated password managers often make this process easy and Chrome is now following suit. Now a google chrome 83 user be able to edit their passwords all in one place without having to jump back and forth between Settings pages.

Chrome 88 has started rolling out but, it might take some time before they reach users. Android, in particular, might be a bit late to the party as some password management features will only arrive later rather than sooner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

JAGSOM Bangalore, formerly IFIM B-school, completes 100% Final Placement 2021; Avg Salary up by 12% to Rs.10.21 LPA

The highest salary package offered at JAGSOM is Rs. 16 LPA and the average salary stood at Rs. 10.21 LPA. More than 70 recruiters, including New Age Companies, participated in the placement process making offers to graduating studentsBANGAL...

Two criminals arrested after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

Two suspected criminals were held after a gunfight with police in Greater Noida in which one of them got injured, officials said on Wednesday.The duo was on a motorcycle when they were intercepted at a police check-post near Ek Murti Chowk ...

PM releases Rs 2,691 crore for PMAY-G beneficiaries, slams previous govts for their policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to the bear the brunt of their wrong policies and intentions. He also said that the poor people never believed in the past that the government...

UK inflation starts climb as effects of COVID and Brexit combine

British inflation gathered speed in December, starting what is expected to be a climb this year as pandemic-fighting measures, Brexit and a recovery in the economy combine to push up costs for consumers and businesses. Consumer prices rose ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021