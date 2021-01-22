Left Menu
Development News Edition

Loon: Alphabet's balloon-powered internet access project is winding down

The Loon project was announced in 2013 with a mission of connecting people everywhere. At launch, it was a part of X, however, in 2018, Loon along with Wing, an autonomous delivery drone service and an Alphabet subsidiary, graduated from X to become two new independent businesses within Alphabet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-01-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 12:13 IST
Loon: Alphabet's balloon-powered internet access project is winding down
Image Credit: Loon

Loon, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. that aimed to bring internet access to unconnected and under-connected people around the world using high-altitude balloons in the stratosphere, is winding down its operations, the company confirmed on Friday.

In a blog post, Alastair Westgarth, CEO of Loon, said while they have found a number of willing partners along the way, they haven't found a way to get the costs low enough to build a long-term and sustainable business.

"We talk a lot about connecting the next billion users, but the reality is Loon has been chasing the hardest problem of all in connectivity: the last billion users: The communities in areas too difficult or remote to reach, or the areas where delivering service with existing technologies is just too expensive for everyday people. Developing radical new technology is inherently risky, but that doesn't make breaking this news any easier. Today, I'm sad to share that Loon will be winding down," said Westgarth.

"Just as Loon's technology is built on pioneering work done by others in fields from aviation to meteorology to artificial intelligence, we hope that some of Loon's technology will live on to support the next generation of innovators," he further added.

The Loon project was announced in June 2013 with a mission of connecting people everywhere. At launch, it was a part of X, however, in 2018, Loon along with Wing, an autonomous delivery drone service and an Alphabet subsidiary, graduated from X to become two new independent businesses within Alphabet.

In a separate post, Astro Teller, the CEO of X, said, "Sadly, despite the team's groundbreaking technical achievements over the last 9 years - doing many things previously thought impossible, like precisely navigating balloons in the stratosphere, creating a mesh network in the sky, or developing balloons that can withstand the harsh conditions of the stratosphere for more than a year the road to commercial viability has proven much longer and riskier than hoped. So we've made the difficult decision to close down Loon. In the coming months, we'll begin winding down operations and it will no longer be an Other Bet within Alphabet."

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Denmark halts all flights from UAE for five days

Denmark has halted all flights arriving from the United Arab Emirates for five days due to potentially unreliable coronavirus tests in Dubai, Denmarks transport ministry said on Friday.The travel restrictions follow suspicions that coronavi...

Applause Entertainment, Drishyam Films join hands for film on Major Mohit Sharma

Applause Entertainment and Drishyam Films on Friday announced a movie based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma.Titled Iftikhar, the film is an adaptation of the first chapter of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singhs book, Indias M...

Poland says it could take legal action over Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delay

Poland could take legal action against Pfizer next month if the U.S. drugmaker does not deliver all scheduled doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, a government spokesman said on Friday. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with its German partner ...

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

The rumored Stranger Things Season 4 release date has been circulated on social media. Fans were quite excited after hearing the rumor that Stranger Things Season 4 was coming on Netflix on August 21, 2021. No, it was not true, sorry, the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021