Left Menu
Development News Edition

50 volunteers inducted to serve as 'eyes and ears' of Delhi Police at Sarojini Nagar market

Inducted in the police service programme, these volunteers are mostly shopkeepers and workers at the Sarojini Nagar market and will keep an eye on any suspicious activity, they said.In the eventuality of a terror attack, the group would help other shopkeepers in evacuating the market place.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 16:39 IST
50 volunteers inducted to serve as 'eyes and ears' of Delhi Police at Sarojini Nagar market

Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police on Friday inducted 50 volunteers who will be its ''eyes and ears'' at the busy Sarojini Nagar market area to tackle terror threats, officials said. Inducted in the ''police service programme'', these volunteers are mostly shopkeepers and workers at the Sarojini Nagar market and will keep an eye on any suspicious activity, they said.

In the eventuality of a terror attack, the group would help other shopkeepers in evacuating the market place. The volunteers know the corners of the market well and are familiar with the entry and exit points. They are also responsible for looking after the security during festivals, said Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest).

The volunteers would be provided a jacket and a badge which would make it easy for the police to identify them during an emergency situation, he said.

''Sarojini Nagar is one of the most vulnerable places. There was a bomb blast there in 2005. The volunteers will patrol the market during peak hours with staff of Sarojini Nagar police station and will help in preventing pick-pocketing, bag lifting and petty thefts in the market. ''They will keep a watch over the suspicious activities and will enhance a sense of security amongst the customers visiting the Sarojini Nagar Market,'' Singh said.

The antecedents of the volunteers were checked thoroughly before they were allowed to join the team, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

JK Tyre's shares jump nearly 20 pc on strong quarterly result

Shares of JK Tyre Industries Ltd on Friday zoomed nearly 20 per cent after the company posted a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit in the December 2020 quarter.On BSE, the scrip ended at Rs 136.05, jumping 17.69 per cent over previ...

Chilean interest rate seen at 0.5% for 12 months, 1.25% in 24 months - traders' poll

Chiles benchmark interest rate is expected to be kept at 0.5 in January and for the next 12 months, a central bank poll of traders showed on Friday, and rise to 1.25 within 24 months.Consumer prices are seen 0.47 in January, slightly above ...

Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tells unions Govt ready for another meeting if farmers want to discuss proposal on suspending laws.

Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tells unions Govt ready for another meeting if farmers want to discuss proposal on suspending laws....

Russian pipe-laying vessels head to Nord Stream 2 work site, tracking data shows

Russian pipe-laying and other vessels are heading to Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction sites in the Baltic Sea, ship tracking data showed on Friday, amid U.S. pressure to scrap the project that aims to pump more Russian gas to Europe.Work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021