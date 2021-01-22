50 volunteers inducted to serve as 'eyes and ears' of Delhi Police at Sarojini Nagar market

Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police on Friday inducted 50 volunteers who will be its ''eyes and ears'' at the busy Sarojini Nagar market area to tackle terror threats, officials said. Inducted in the ''police service programme'', these volunteers are mostly shopkeepers and workers at the Sarojini Nagar market and will keep an eye on any suspicious activity, they said.

In the eventuality of a terror attack, the group would help other shopkeepers in evacuating the market place. The volunteers know the corners of the market well and are familiar with the entry and exit points. They are also responsible for looking after the security during festivals, said Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest).

The volunteers would be provided a jacket and a badge which would make it easy for the police to identify them during an emergency situation, he said.

''Sarojini Nagar is one of the most vulnerable places. There was a bomb blast there in 2005. The volunteers will patrol the market during peak hours with staff of Sarojini Nagar police station and will help in preventing pick-pocketing, bag lifting and petty thefts in the market. ''They will keep a watch over the suspicious activities and will enhance a sense of security amongst the customers visiting the Sarojini Nagar Market,'' Singh said.

The antecedents of the volunteers were checked thoroughly before they were allowed to join the team, the DCP said.

