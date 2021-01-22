SILA Solutions leads the way with digitised solutions in Facilities Management amid COVID protocols

• Sahil & Rishabh Vora promoted SILA Solutions’ Connect, a cloud-based application helps meet the sector’s demands• Innovative Technologies, IoT, AI driving the change in facility management industry Mumbai, January 22, 2021: Mumbai-based SILA Solutions, the leading service provider to Enterprises and SMEs for finding, building-out and managing physical space and one of the top companies in the facilities management sector, has reinforced its leadership with its suite of automated, digitised technological solutions to cater to the needs of the COVID-19 sanitisation protocols. With Internet of Things (IoT), Robotic Machinery, Artificial Intelligence (AI), smart building/ smart workplace sensors and digitisation becoming the norm in the new normal, leading FM companies like SILA have brought in the latest in technological solutions such as SILA Connect, helping facilities and users to automate things at their fingertips. SILA Solutions’ Connect offers the entire gamut of technological solutions – from occupancy monitoring to ensure social distancing, digital signages, QR code linked checklists, to cloud-based compliance management, visitor management among others to enable facilities to achieve optimum efficiency with an emphasis on hygiene and health protection through contactless and automated operations. COVID-19 has put the spotlight on the FM services, with a focus on cleaning, disinfection, and sanitisation, and the growing need for automating FM business processes, including maintenance, to energy management and workspace customisation to maintain the requisite health and hygiene standards. “The industry requires the integration of right tools and technologies that can enable facilities to achieve optimum efficiency, with an emphasis on hygiene and health protection through contactless and automated operations. Deploying a wide range of technologies such as smart sensors, QR codes, robotic and mechanised cleaning, and beacons to leverage innovation have become imperative post-COVID. SILA has made deliberate efforts to resolve the repercussions of COVID-19 to ensure a healthy and hygienic ecosystem for its clients and patrons,” said Sahil Vora, Founder, SILA. Bringing energy efficiency and sustainability to new levels with smart building technology has become imperative in the evolved real estate landscape. Compliance in and around the buildings and offices adhering to government legislations and applicable security requirements are also key mandates of the FM industry. With its technology-driven methods, SILA is focused on energy management and best-fit solutions to create sustainable spaces. “The 'New Normal' calls for a digitised and innovative framework that can sustain new-age real estate industry operations. Technology is the only solution that helps facilities. The Facilities Management companies have stepped forward with a concerted initiative to provide unhindered industry-wide expertise and sustainable space. SILA is geared to play a leading role in this journey,” added Rishabh Vora, Co-Founder, Sila Solutions. SILA Solutions, which ventured into real estate development in 2019, currently offers an array of services including Project Management & Advisory, Interior Contracting, and Facilities Management in over 75 cities, managing over 60 million square feet of assets for multinationals and India’s Fortune 500 entities across various sectors. SILA Solutions development arm is currently developing projects in South Mumbai and Alibaug. The company is also in advanced talks to undertake two iconic projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. About SILA SolutionsSILA Solutions is a leading service provider to Enterprises and SMEs for building-out and managing physical space. It offers an array of services including Project Management & Advisory, Interior Contracting, and Facilities Management in over 75 cities. The Facilities Management business manages over 60 million square feet of assets for multinationals and India’s Fortune 500 entities across sectors including Manufacturing, Retail, Hospitality, Financials, Commercial and Residential Real Estate. For more information, please visit www.silagroup.co.in or email info@silagroup.co.in.

PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)