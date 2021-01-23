Left Menu
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro key specs tipped; 120Hz display, 4500mAh battery and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 08:44 IST
OnePlus 9 Pro. Image Credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks)

OnePlus is expected to launch its next flagship series- the OnePlus 9 - in the first quarter of this year. The series is reported to have three models- OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 Lite.

While the phones have leaked several times in the recent past, a fresh leak provides few more details about both the standard model and the Pro variant. According to tipster 'Digital Chat Station', both the models are thin with 8mm and 8.5mm thickness, respectively, and will not weigh more than 200 grams.

The OnePlus 9 is said to come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a left-aligned single punch-hole for the selfie snapper. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro will have a 6.78-inch QHD+ 120Hz curved display, contradicting the previous leaks that the Pro variant will support a 144Hz refresh rate.

Both handsets are tipped to be powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform and will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery. As per previous leaks, the Pro variant will support 45W wireless fast charging and 65W wired fast charging.

As for the OnePlus 9 Lite, recent leaks suggest that it will feature a 90Hz AMOLED display and will be armored with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or the newly-launched Snapdragon 870 chipset. The phone is tipped to be priced around Rs 44,000 in India.

Notably, OnePlus hasn't provided any detail about the OnePlus 9 series yet.

