Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google to open vaccination clinics at some of its sites

American multinational technology giant, Google has announced that it is launching an initiative to provide more than one fifty million dollars to promote education and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:08 IST
Google to open vaccination clinics at some of its sites
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

American multinational technology giant, Google has announced that it is launching an initiative to provide more than one fifty million dollars to promote education and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. According to The Verge, Google is going to make some of its facilities, buildings, parking lots, and open spaces available as vaccination clinics, with plans to open sites in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Kirkland, Washington, and New York City first, and expand nationally as vaccines become more widely available.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post that the company will give a hundred million dollars in ad grants to the CDC Foundation, the World Health Organization, and other nonprofits. It also plans to invest another fifty million dollars in partnerships with public health agencies to help get information about vaccines to underserved communities. Pichai wrote in the post "Our efforts will focus heavily on equitable access to vaccines."

He added, "Early data in the U.S. shows that disproportionately affected populations, especially people of color and those in rural communities, aren't getting access to the vaccine at the same rates as other groups." As per The Verge, Google will also expand the vaccine information panels in its search results and will start showing state and regional distribution information in search so people can check when they're eligible to receive a vaccine.

Google launched the vaccine information panels in search last month in the UK, listing information on each individual vaccine. They're similar to the info panels it used to share facts about COVID-19 and the locations of testing centres. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

126 test COVID-19 positive within 10 days in UP jail

As many as 123 inmates of the Basti jail and three prison staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, an official said on Monday.A barrack has been turned into an L-1 hospital where infected jail inmates have been i...

VP Naidu calls on citizens to dedicate themselves towards building self-reliant India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday greeted the people of the country on the eve of Republic Day, saying they should solemnly resolve to dedicate themselves towards building a more self-confident and self-reliant India that continues ...

Victory of farmers' movement is certain: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The victory of the farmers movement against the Centres new agri laws is certain, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Monday as he called upon them to ensure their tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day remains peaceful.Th...

Activists detained for protesting outside Nepal PM's residence over parliament dissolution

Twenty five human rights activists were detained here on Monday after they clashed with the police while staging demonstrations against the dissolution of the House of Representatives by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.Police used water cannon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021