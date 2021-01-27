Microsoft beats estimates for Azure revenue growth

Microsoft beats estimates for Azure revenue growthReuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 02:35 IST
Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street estimates for Azure revenue growth on Tuesday, as the software giant continued to benefit from a global shift to working and learning from home.
Revenue growth for Azure, the company's flagship cloud computing business, was 50%, above expectations of 41.4%, according to consensus data from Visible Alpha.
