CESC ties up with Exide for first BESS project

CESC and Exide on Wednesdayinaugurated grid connected 315 kWh battery energy storagesystems (BESS) at low tension (LT) distribution system forbetter peak load management, a company official said.

The storage battery project also improves voltageprofile, frequency management, agility to integrateintermittent solar energy sources and ensure high qualitypower for consumers.

The BESS is located at CESC's East Calcutta Sub-station near Kankurgachi.

This battery-based energy storage system uses latestGel type Lead Acid Technology, propelling a higher level ofefficiency and safety, Exide officials said.

This BESS technology is poised to play a pivotal rolefor DISCOMs in near future.

''In our constant endeavour to adopt sustainabletechnology, we have embarked upon installation of our firstbattery storage system in Kolkata to further enhance qualityof power supply to our consumers through dynamic peak loadmanagement, improved voltage and frequency profile andembedded agility for dynamic integration of intermittent solarenergy sources.'' CESC MD (distribution) Debasish Banerjeesaid.

''This energy storage project powered is by ourcutting-edge advanced gel technology. We hope this initiativewill be a foundation for more such exciting collaborations andwe are bullish on economics of lead acid storage solutions forutility scale use cases,'' said Gautam Chatterjee, ManagingDirector and CEO of Exide Industries.

