White House says telecom equipment made by vendors such as Huawei is a threat to national security

White House says telecom equipment made by vendors such as Huawei is a threat to national securityReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 00:05 IST
White House press secretary said on Wednesday that telecommunications equipment made by "untrusted vendors" including China's Huawei is a threat to the security of the United States and its allies.
The United States will ensure telecom networks do not use equipment from such vendors and will work with allies to secure their networks, Jen Psaki said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- White House
- Jen Psaki
- United States
- The United States
- Huawei
ALSO READ
China reports 115 new coronavirus cases, biggest increase in five months
New Brazil data shows disappointing 50.4% efficacy for China's CoronaVac vaccine
China sees biggest daily COVID-19 case jump in over 5 months
China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?
Senior intelligence official raises concern over China, Russia targeting COVID-19 vaccine supply chain