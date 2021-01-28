Microsoft IDC's newest NCR facility to drive digital innovation

Left Menu

The IDC facility in Noida is Microsoft's third Development Center in India. Set up in Hyderabad in 1998, Micorosft IDC is one of the company's largest R&D centres outside the Redmond headquarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 11:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft on Thursday announced the opening of its newest India Development Center (IDC) facility in NCR that will serve as a premier centre of engineering and innovation.

The IDC facility in Noida is Microsoft's third Development Center in India. Set up in Hyderabad in 1998, Micorosft IDC is one of the company's largest R&D centres outside the Redmond headquarters. It also has a presence in Bengaluru.

The IDC Noida facility will collaborate with Microsoft teams globally to build products and services for driving digital innovation. It will provide opportunities for engineering talent in the areas of Business & Productivity tools, AI, Cloud & Enterprise, Core Services, and the new Gaming division, building on Microsoft's commitment to tap India's world-class engineering talent and create solutions for a global impact.

Inspired by the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, the 90,000 sq ft. state-of-the-art workspace architecture is a unique amalgamation of the latest Microsoft technologies and locally sourced materials. The project is in line with Microsoft's deep commitment to sustainability and upholds the company's culture of diversity and inclusion.

It is worth mentioning that the Microsoft IDC NCR facility has implemented energy and water conservation practices to reduce its carbon footprint.

"The Microsoft NCR workplace represents a critical expansion of our world-class technology talent and exceptional engineering presence in India. Digital Transformation is set to trigger the new frontier of innovation, and the excellent facilities at the Microsoft Noida workplace provide the right environment for shaping the future of the IT industry in this part of the world," said Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Research & Development Pvt. Ltd.

Recently, IDC opened an additional office space at Sohini Tech Park in Hyderabad with productivity-enhancing features such as Team-Based Neighborhood Spaces with workstations-on-wheels, Scrum areas, Microsoft Teams AV enabled meeting rooms, collaboration spaces, and breakout hubs.

