Royal Enfield forays into Japan, opens store in Tokyo

Royal Enfield on Friday announced the launch of its first standalone flagship store in Tokyo, Japan.

Located in Suginami, Tokyo, the company, in a statement, said the store would have a complete range of motorcycles, apparel and accessories in addition to spares and service.

Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari said, ''Japan has an evolved motorcycling eco system and a matured riding culture.

Not just our motorcycles but also our complete range of purpose-built apparel and accessories catering to riding enthusiasts.'' The company entered the Japanese market with five models- the Bullet 500, the Classic 500, the Himalayan (411 cc), the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.

