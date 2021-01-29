Left Menu

Royal Enfield forays into Japan, opens store in Tokyo

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:50 IST
Royal Enfield on Friday announced the launch of its first standalone flagship store in Tokyo, Japan.

Located in Suginami, Tokyo, the company, in a statement, said the store would have a complete range of motorcycles, apparel and accessories in addition to spares and service.

Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari said, ''Japan has an evolved motorcycling eco system and a matured riding culture.

Not just our motorcycles but also our complete range of purpose-built apparel and accessories catering to riding enthusiasts.'' The company entered the Japanese market with five models- the Bullet 500, the Classic 500, the Himalayan (411 cc), the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.

