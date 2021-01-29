Left Menu

New Toyota tech unit promises world's safest drive

The company also said it would be ready to unveil a fully self-driving prototype "in the near future", without elaborating. As traditional automakers face competition from the likes of Apple, Amazon and Sony, Toyota is looking to marry Woven Planet's Silicon Valley approach with its storied Toyota Production System manufacturing process to develop the next generation of cars.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:56 IST
New Toyota tech unit promises world's safest drive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Toyota Motor Corp unveiled its Woven Planet research unit at a virtual media event on Friday, promising to deliver the world's "safest mobility" as competition heats up to develop self-driving and connected cars.

In the online presentation, dubbed "The Genesis", Woven Planet executives provided few hints into specific features in the pipeline, but said a new assisted-driving system would be mounted on the company's passenger cars by the end of this year. The company also said it would be ready to unveil a fully self-driving prototype "in the near future", without elaborating.

As traditional automakers face competition from the likes of Apple, Amazon and Sony, Toyota is looking to marry Woven Planet's Silicon Valley approach with its storied Toyota Production System manufacturing process to develop the next generation of cars. Fully self-driven cars are still likely to be years away, but rival General Motors Co this month made a splash at the virtual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with a fully-autonomous all-electric flying Cadillac concept, while Chinese search engine operator Baidu unveiled a partnership with local car brand Geely.

Led by ex-Google roboticist James Kuffner, Woven Planet also says it has the advantage of scale in collecting data - key to developing artificial intelligence-aided software - through the tens of millions of Toyota cars on the road worldwide. Toyota retook the crown as world's best-selling automaker in 2020, unseating Volkswagen AG. "This is really only the beginning," Kuffner said in a pre-recorded presentation, where he introduced key executives from the Woven Planet Group, including founding family scion Daisuke Toyoda, son of Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda.

"We're just getting started with our technology and innovation to change the world," Kuffner said. Toyota last year unveiled plans to build a prototype "city of the future" called Woven City at the base of Mount Fuji powered by hydrogen fuel cells that would be a laboratory for autonomous cars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Proud Boys supporter who U.S. says had ammunition cache and made threats pleads not guilty

A Proud Boys supporter who U.S. prosecutors said kept a large weapons cache and made ominous social media posts, including toward a Democratic senator, pleaded not guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition and making on...

With 249 new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaches 6,34,773

Delhi reported 249 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases across the national capital to 6,34,773 on Friday. According to the Delhi Health Department, 267 recoveries and six deaths have been reported in th...

'Full confidence' that India will ensure safety of Israelis: Netanyahu on embassy blast

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday expressed full confidence in the Indian authorities in ensuring the safety of Israelis and Jews in India following a blast close to the countrys embassy in New Delhi.A minor improvised exp...

French vaccine stategy chief: If a vaccine is safe, Europe must consider using it

If a vaccine demonstrates it is safe and efficient against the coronavirus, European Health authorities must at least review its possible use, Alain Fischer, the immunologist coordinating Frances vaccination strategy, said on Friday.Fischer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021