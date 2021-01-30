Left Menu

Arctech White Paper: AI Solar Tracking Solutions Give Energy Output a 7% Boost

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 30-01-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 10:09 IST
Arctech White Paper: AI Solar Tracking Solutions Give Energy Output a 7% Boost
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Arctech Solar, a leading solar tracking, racking and BIPV systems provider, has recently released a white paper entitled ''The Next Generation of Artificial Intelligence Solar Tracking Solutions'' at an online global launch event. The white paper details major upgrades for its tracking solution that can improve power generation of solar power plants by up to 7%, thereby boosting returns for power plant owners and investors.

Co-authored by Arctech's CTO Bruce Wang and Mika Jovanović, the solar technology team leader of DNV·GL, the white paper explores the AI-powered solar tracking solutions that are capable of overcoming the problem of energy production losses suffered by solar power plants due to challenging weather conditions, ubiquitous terrain undulation and inevitable variability in site construction, while ensuring a reliable increase in energy yield throughout the life cycle of PV power plants.

According to the white paper, Arctech's solar tracking solution integrates four strategies: the tracking control strategy on a real terrain, the cloud strategy based on real-time weather data, the bifacial strategy for bifacial modules and trackers and the control strategy based on sharing parameters with inverters.

''Data in the white paper are obtained from simulation and field verification by Arctech Solar. The third-party certification body, DNV·GL, has confirmed the reliability of the published data, and other well-known certification organizations such as TUV Rheinland, TUV Süd and the China General Certification Center also support the assessment report from DNV·GL,'' said Bruce Wang, Arctech's CTO.

As DNV·GL states in its assessment report, the accredited certification body believes the estimates of Arctech Solar are consistent with DNV·GL's power generation simulation results and previous experience.

Besides, the white paper also offers an overview of Arctech's value-added technical solutions which include an optimized AI tracking algorithm, cleaning robots and a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

''Arctech is always trying to help customers achieve success with best-in-class products and services,'' said Guy Rong, President of Arctech's Global Business. ''We will continue to focus on lowering LCOE, enhancing profits for customers, and helping them make economically unviable projects in the past feasible now through technological innovation. Meanwhile, we will ensure the life cycle security and power generation gains for solar PV power plants. At Arctech, we believe customer's success is Arctech's success!''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Raised-fist Olympian Smith to grace cover of Wheaties box; Ravens TE Nick Boyle agrees to two-year extension and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Sailing Luna Rossa sweep American Magic in Challenger semis to book INEOS showdownLuna Rossa stormed into the final of the Challenger Series after completing a 4-0 sweep of American Magic...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls after J&J vaccine data, hedge fund-retail investor clash

U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment, while worries over a growing standoff between hedge funds and retail investors persisted. Shares of Johnson Johnson fell 4 after the drugma...

Afghanistan: Car bomb attack targets army base in Shirzad

A car bomb attack here targeted an army base in Shirzad district on Saturday. Sources report a car bomb explosion in Shirzad district, Nangarhar province, this morning. Details to follow, tweeted TOLO News.The car bomb attack targeted an ar...

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in US

Unknown miscreants have vandalised, broken and ripped from the base a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in a park in the US state of California, shocking and outraging Indian-Americans across the country, who have demanded that the officials investi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021