Left Menu

Don't fall for Valentine's Day online freebie frauds: Cops

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:55 IST
Don't fall for Valentine's Day online freebie frauds: Cops
Representative image Image Credit:

The Maharashtra police's cyber wing on Monday cautioned people against falling for online free coupons, gifts, and cards' frauds that get rampant in the run-up to Valentine's Day, celebrated every year on February 14.

The advisory comes in the wake of a social media hoax that a south Mumbai-based luxury hotel was giving coupons, gifts cards and free stay vouchers for Valentine's Day, an official said.

The hotel chain had to issue a statement later saying such offers, circulating on social media and Whatsapp, were fake.

Such internet links promising freebies aim to capture personal details, which could be used to carry out online frauds, the cyber wing official warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

All-inclusive budget touches every section of society: J P Nadda

The BJP on Monday hailed the Union Budget as one for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and asserted that this all-inclusive budget will strengthen the economy and double farmers income.Ruling party leaders lauded the budget for its focus on a number ...

Alok Kumar takes over as Power Secretary

Alok Kumar, a 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, on Monday took over as Union Power Secretary.Kumar will succeed Sanjeev Nandan Sahai, who retired on January 31, 2021, a senior official said.Before ...

Mumbai: 5 people held near mall, 130 kgs ganja seized

Five people were arrested inMumbais Kurla area allegedly with 130 kilograms of ganja, anofficial of Mumbai polices Anti Narcotics Cell said onMonday.The five, hailing from Mumbai, neighbouring Thane, andGodavari district in Andhra Pradesh, ...

Budget lacks direction, fails to stimulate demand: Amit Mitra

Describing the Union budget asconfusing and directionless, West Bengal Finance Minister AmitMitra on Monday said that it has failed to stimulate demand inthe economy.Mitra also criticised the budget claiming thatsufficient funds have not be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021