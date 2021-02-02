Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Google on Tuesday announced the launch of Startup School, a series of free, hands-on virtual training for startup founders and their teams across the Asia Pacific to help them grow and tackle the major issues of the region.

The Google Startup School program will equip startup leaders with the tools and skills they need to pivot and scale their startups to face today's challenges. The program participants can register for the courses that will best support their goals.

"We've provided training programs for startups for years, but last year was the first time we fully went digital. Startup School expands on that experience. With this new program, we hope to arm startups to help them tackle the major issues of our region," said Michael Kim, Head of Google for Startups, APAC.

Led by Googlers, entrepreneurs and industry leaders from around the world, the highly interactive sessions under the Startup School program will cover a range of topics- from digital marketing and product-specific knowledge to business strategy. The training, which will run virtually one time per week for the next 12 weeks, will introduce growing startups to Google's diverse tools including Google Ads, Google Analytics, Google Cloud and others.

"We are committed to helping startups succeed, and know that their success will help solve community problems and bolster our local economies," Kim added.