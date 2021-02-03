Left Menu

FACTBOX-What next for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos?

* Day 1 Fund: A philanthropic endeavor announced in September 2018 to fund existing nonprofits that help homeless families and create a network of new, non-profit, tier-one preschools in low-income communities (https://bit.ly/3oQPkU1) * Blue Origin: Bezos' space company, which aims to make access to space cheaper with reusable launch vehicles.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 07:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 07:41 IST
FACTBOX-What next for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos?

Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos is stepping down as chief executive of the tech company he founded but said the move "isn't about retiring". In a note to employees, Bezos said he will stay engaged in Amazon as executive chair, while focusing on other projects. Here are some of his highlights:

* Amazon: As executive chair, Bezos said he planned to focus on "new products and initiatives". * Day 1 Fund: A philanthropic endeavor announced in September 2018 to fund existing nonprofits that help homeless families and create a network of new, non-profit, tier-one preschools in low-income communities (https://bit.ly/3oQPkU1)

* Blue Origin: Bezos' space company, which aims to make access to space cheaper with reusable launch vehicles. The company is currently testing rocket systems, as well as a moon lander called Blue Moon, with a first mission planned in 2024. (https://bit.ly/3jdGLkB) ** Bezos Earth Fund: Bezos last year pledged $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change. He announced the first 16 recipients, of a total of $791 mln in grants, in November. (https://reut.rs/3rlkTqD0

** The Washington Post: Bezos bought the U.S. newspaper in 2013 and is credited with revitalizing the brand into a powerful player in online media. (https://wapo.st/3cxMsZy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Kushner, Berkowitz nominated for Nobel peace prize for Israel deals

Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, were nominated by a friendly attorney on Sunday for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in negotiating four normalization deals between Israel and Arab nations ...

U.S. senators urge White House action on auto chip shortage

A group of 15 U.S. senators on Tuesday including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican John Cornyn urged the White House to work with Congress to address the global semiconductor shortage that is hampering auto manufacturing. The sen...

WHO team visits Wuhan research lab at centre of speculation

World Health Organization investigators on Wednesday visited a research centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan that has been the subject of speculation about the origins of the coronavirus.The WHO teams visit to the Wuhan Institute of Virology...

Actions in Myanmar constituted military coup d'état: US

The Myanmarese militarys actions on February 1, having deposed the duly-elected head of government, constituted a military coup detat, the US said on Tuesday, a determination that kicked off the process of sanctions on Myanmar.The United St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021