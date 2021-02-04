YouTube will no longer stream on third-generation Apple TV

Left Menu

If you own an old Apple TV and simply can't live without the want to stream YouTube app, then it might be the time to replace your device as after popping a warning message for users of third-generation Apple TV, YouTube announced that it is ending its support from next month.

04-02-2021
If you own an old Apple TV and simply can't live without the want to stream YouTube app, then it might be the time to replace your device as after popping a warning message for users of third-generation Apple TV, YouTube announced that it is ending its support from next month. According to The Verge, YouTube will no longer be accessibly available to stream on the third-generation Apple TV, first launched in 2012. However, the fourth-gen Apple TV HD and fifth-gen Apple TV 4K that Apple currently sells will remain unaffected.

The full message being shown to users via 9to5Mac is given below: "Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, iPhone, or iPad. With AirPlay, you can also stream YouTube from your iOS device directly to any Apple TV (3rd generation or later)."

As the YouTube streaming will not be conceivable to locally run on the third-generation Apple TV, the owners, however, will be able to access the service from an iPhone or iPad using AirPlay. As per The Verge, other streaming services have also gradually been dropping support for older Apple TV models. HBO also pulled its 'HBO Now app' from second-and third-generation Apple TV boxes, last year.

While its more current gadgets run tvOS and highlight an underlying App Store, the inherent applications on Apple's old TV boxes depended on web-based services working directly with Apple to offer support. (ANI)

