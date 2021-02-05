Myanmar's NLD backs civil disobedience, says will help anyone arrested, sacked

The National League for Democracy (NLD) party of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday threw its support behind a civil disobedience campaign and said it would help people who are arrested or sacked for opposing this week's coup.

In a statement on an official NLD Facebook page, the party denounced the coup and Suu Kyi's detention as "unacceptable" and said it had a duty to provide help to those penalized for opposing the military takeover.

