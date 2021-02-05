Myanmar's NLD backs civil disobedience, says will help anyone arrested, sacked

Myanmar's NLD backs civil disobedience, says will help anyone arrested, sackedReuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:16 IST
The National League for Democracy (NLD) party of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday threw its support behind a civil disobedience campaign and said it would help people who are arrested or sacked for opposing this week's coup.
In a statement on an official NLD Facebook page, the party denounced the coup and Suu Kyi's detention as "unacceptable" and said it had a duty to provide help to those penalized for opposing the military takeover.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
