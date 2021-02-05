Left Menu

Skill-Lync Announces 200 Scholarships for Aspiring Engineers, Offering a Gateway to the Employable Skills and Jobs

Its an innovative platform where engineering education is reinvented in a skill-based learning processChennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoirSkill-Lync, a Chennai-based start-up, reinventing skill-based learning courses for aspiring engineers announces 200 scholarships for students to take up job-aligned career programs. Skill-Lync was Indias first platform to offer autonomous engineering courses.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:35 IST
Skill-Lync Announces 200 Scholarships for Aspiring Engineers, Offering a Gateway to the Employable Skills and Jobs

Skill-Lync is an online platform where students can learn advanced engineering concepts under the guidance of industry experts. It’s an innovative platform where engineering education is reinvented in a skill-based learning processChennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)Skill-Lync, a Chennai-based start-up, reinventing skill-based learning courses for aspiring engineers announces 200 scholarships for students to take up job-aligned career programs. Successful scholarship candidates will get a fee waiver of upto INR 100,000 on the career programs. Interested candidates can apply on the scholarship section of the Skill-Lync website where they are accepting applications starting from February 2021. The program selection process involves application, followed by an aptitude test where students will be assessed on the basis of quick problem solving and reasoning. “In an advanced technological world, we need engineers to bring ideas into reality by attaining the right skills at the right time which can significantly propel one's career. By applying the principles of mathematics and science, we encourage all aspiring engineers to apply for this scholarship and develop solutions to the world’s biggest technical issues. With an increase in infrastructure spend planned over the next couple of years, civil & structural engineers with skills in designing & analysis for smart cities will be in high demand. Not only this, With Electric Vehicles and autonomously driven vehicles rising in popularity, we have seen manufacturing companies look out for engineers with skills in Embedded Systems. At Skill-Lync, we offer all of these courses including Automotive, Aerospace & Manufacturing engineering courses. We believe this scholarship would be the first step in supporting young aspirants who seek to enhance their skill and ready themselves for the next level of this technological boom,” said Surya P, Co-founder at Skill-Lync. Skill-Lync was India’s first platform to offer autonomous engineering courses. It also offers programs in Civil and Computer Science engineering domains. This includes courses on Full-Stack Development and a one-of-a-kind course on High-Rise Buildings. Keeping themselves ahead of the curve, the Founders (Surya P and Saarang V) are making engineers future ready. Education is now beyond the pages of books, and to promote this new wave of practical learning, Skill-Lync offers project-based courses that aids in developing in-depth theoretical and practical knowledge. Previously Skill-Lync has also partnered with Ansys, a leading design and simulation software provider to launch a free course on ‘basic courses in Electric Vehicle (EV) technology’. More than 8000 students have benefited from Skill-Lync till date. To apply for this scholarship, please visit: bit.ly/skill-lync-scholarship.

PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Lockdown bambino bust 9 months on, Italian births fall 22 percentMaybe it was the stress. Maybe it was being cooped up with the mother-in-law. But the numbers are in, and one effect of t...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Special Report Stolen election Republican lawmakers paralyzed by Trumps false fraud claimsOn Jan. 6, right after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, 147 Republican lawmaker...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. China takes aim again at BBC as dispute with Britain intensifiesThe BBC came under fire from Chinese officials and social media on Friday in an escalating diplomatic dispute, a day after ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. COVID-19 also attacks the pancreas one vaccine dose may be enough for those previously infectedThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021