Left Menu

Brazilian, Indian startup satellite in ISRO's first mission in 2021 on February 28

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:17 IST
Brazilian, Indian startup satellite in ISRO's first mission in 2021 on February 28

In its first space mission in2021, India's space agency ISRO planned to launch Braziliansatellite Amazonia-1 and 20 other payloads, including onebuilt by a home-grown start-up, on February 28.

The launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC)SHAR, Sriharikota, is tentatively scheduled at 10.23 am,subject to weather conditions, Bengaluru-headquartered IndianSpace Research Organisation said on Friday.

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicatedcommercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), aGovernment of India company under Department of Space.

NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercialarrangement with Spaceflight Inc.USA.

Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observationsatellite of National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

This satellite would further strengthen the existingstructure by providing remote sensing data to users formonitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis ofdiversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory, ISROsaid.

The 20 co-passenger satellites include one from ISRO(INS-2TD), 'Anand', 'Satish Dhawan' satellite and 'UNITYsat'.

Amazonia-1 is the primary payload on board ISRO'sPSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) rocket.

'Anand' is built by Indian space startup, Pixxel, and'Satish Dhawan Satellite' by Chennai-based Space Kidz India.

UNITYsat is a combination of three satellitesdesigned and built as a joint development by JeppiaarInstitute of Technology, Sriperumpudur (JITsat), G.H.RaisoniCollege of Engineering, Nagpur (GHRCEsat) and Sri ShakthiInstitute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore (SriShakthi Sat).

''PSLV-C51 marks the launch the country's firstcommercial private remote-sensing satellite (Anand) on an ISROPSLV rocket,'' an ISRO official said.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan had earlier described theupcoming mission as ''special for us, special for the entirecountry'' and beginning of ''new era of space (sector) reforms''.

Pixxel CEO, Awais Ahmed had said: ''We are elatedwith the fact that Indias first commercial private satellitewill now launch on an Indian rocket.This is not only a proudmoment for us as an organisation but also as citizens to workwith our nations capabilities.'' Bengaluru-based Pixxel has said it plans to build aconstellation of 30 satellites by 2023.

The company inaugurated it's new facility here lastmonth.

According to Space Kidz India, Satish Dhawansatellite (SD SAT), named after former ISRO Chairman SatishDhawan, aimed to study space radiation and Magnetosphere anddemonstrate the indigenously designed and developednanosatellite components.

''The satellite also tests the capabilities of LoRatechnology in Space which could be helpful for manyapplications in the future in short and M2M communication,'' itsaid.PTI RS BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-In Saddam strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear a U.S. departure

Abu Arkan Ibrahim picked up a rifle and joined the Iraqi insurgency against U.S. troops when they occupied his hometown of Fallujah in 2003. He was badly burned in the fighting. Now, he fears the departure of the Americans he once battled. ...

AP-NORC poll: Americans are split on Trump's impeachment

About half of Americans say the Senate should vote to convict former President Donald Trump at the end of his impeachment trial, even though a majority think he bears at least some blame for the Capitol insurrection.Thats according to a sur...

Russia expels Swedish, German and Polish diplomats over Navalny protests

Russia on Friday announced the expulsion of diplomats from Sweden, Germany and Poland, accusing them of taking part in illegal protests last month against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.The foreign ministry said in a statement...

U.S. trade deficit rises to 12-year high USD 679 billion

The U.S. trade deficit rose 17.7 per cent last year to USD 679 billion, highest since 2008, as the coronavirus disrupted global commerce and confounded President Donald Trumps attempts to rebalance Americas trade with the rest of the world....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021