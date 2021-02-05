Left Menu

Microsoft launches 'Viva' to re-examine corporate intranet

The American multinational technology company, Microsoft Corporation has launched a new worker experience platform to reconsider the corporate intranet following what enormous organisations use to share content with their employees.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:03 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

According to a report by Tech Crunch, CEO Satya Nadella, in a pre-recorded video explained about the launch and said, "We have participated in the largest at-scale remote work experiment the world has seen and it has had a dramatic impact on the employee experience. As the world recovers, there is no going back. Flexibility in when, where, and how we work will be key."

The new platform is titled 'Viva'. The features that make it extraordinary includes its coordination with Microsoft's other joint efforts apparatuses like SharePoint and Yammer, alongside LinkedIn Learning and other training programs, and it additionally incorporates team analytics. (ANI)

