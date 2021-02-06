Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Dog sent off for invading pitch at Serbian friendly; Police seize $60 million of bitcoin! Now, where's the password? and more

Good of the Hive: the New York muralist on a mission to hand-paint 50,000 bees Like many artists, Matthew Willey had longed to meet his muse. Now, where's the password? German prosecutors have confiscated more than 50 million euros ($60 million) worth of bitcoin from a fraudster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 02:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Dog sent off for invading pitch at Serbian friendly; Police seize $60 million of bitcoin! Now, where's the password? and more
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Dog sent off for invading pitch at Serbian friendly

A dog who repeatedly invaded the pitch during a friendly soccer match between Serbia's second-tier teams Radnicki 1923 Kragujevac and Kolubara Lazarevac was sent off after play had been stopped several times in bizarre fashion on Friday. Belgrade daily Sportski Zurnal published a photograph on its website of referee Marko Ivkovic flashing a red card to the dog who had chased the ball relentlessly every time it ran onto the pitch before it finally scampered off.

Good of the Hive: the New York muralist on a mission to hand-paint 50,000 bees

Like many artists, Matthew Willey had longed to meet his muse. He had no idea she would fly in through his apartment window. The bee that buzzed into his room in late spring, 2008 so entranced the New York-based muralist that he embarked on a mission to highlight growing threats to pollinators by hand-painting 50,000 individual bees on buildings around the world.

Police seize $60 million of bitcoin! Now, where's the password?

German prosecutors have confiscated more than 50 million euros ($60 million) worth of bitcoin from a fraudster. There's only one problem: they can't unlock the money because he won't give them the password. The man was sentenced to jail and has since served his term, maintaining his silence throughout while police made repeated failed efforts to crack the code to access more than 1,700 bitcoin, said a prosecutor in the Bavarian town of Kempten.

This newly discovered chameleon is so tiny it can fit on your fingertip

Scientists say they discovered a sunflower seed-sized subspecies of chameleon that may well be the smallest reptile on Earth. Two of the miniature lizards, one male and one female, were discovered by a German-Madagascan expedition team in northern Madagascar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

International Criminal Court says it has jurisdiction in Palestinian territories

Judges at the International Criminal Court on Friday found the court has jurisdiction over war crimes committed in the Palestinian territories, paving the way for a possible criminal investigation, despite Israeli objections. The decision p...

NFL-Protesting players 'on the right side of history,' union says

History has time and again vindicated players who take a stand for social justice, leaders of the NFL Players Association NFLPA said ahead of Sundays Super Bowl in Tampa, despite being suffering criticism and even abuse from fans.Colin Kaep...

NFL-COVID-19 expected to take bite out of Super Bowl bets

The Super Bowl typically creates a legal gambling frenzy in Nevada but fewer tourists in the Western state due to COVID-19 will likely keep wagers from setting a record despite Sundays mouthwatering matchup.Plenty of money is still expected...

Western powers welcome Libyan interim government

France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States welcomed an agreement to form a new interim government for Libya on Friday, saying a long road still lies ahead.Calling the formation of a new interim government a critical step, the nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021