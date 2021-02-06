Nokia 5.4 with 48MP quad-camera, SD662 SoC launching soon on Flipkart

The Nokia 5.4 will soon be landing in India as Flipkart has listed the smartphone as "coming soon".

The landing page on the e-commerce site teases some of its features including a punch-hole display and quad-camera array at the back.

According to recent reports, the Nokia 5.4 will be launched in India on February 10 alongside the Nokia 3.4 which the company has been teasing for some time now.

Never miss out on learning and exploring new things with the Nokia 3.4. Stay tuned to #AddNewToYou.#Nokia3dot4 pic.twitter.com/DMDGvLmUhd — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) February 5, 2021

Nokia 5.4 Specifications

The Nokia 5.4 sports a 6.39-inch HD+ punch-hole display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication. The handset has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Nokia 5.4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Mobile Platform and runs on Android 10. The processor is paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

As for the cameras, the handset features a circular quad-camera module at the back - comprising a 48MP main shooter, 2MP depth sensor, a 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP snapper.

The Nokia 5.4 is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery and supports 10W fast-charging. For connectivity, the phone features a Type-C USB port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, WiFi802.11 b/g/n; Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS and FM radio receiver.

Lastly, the Nokia 5.4 will likely be offered in two color options- Polar Night and Dusk - and two memory configurations- 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.