Siemens inks pact with IISc, CMTI on development of industrial

Siemens Limited would supportthe Indian Institute of Science to establish a digitaltransformation lab, and Central Manufacturing TechnologyInstitute to set up a smart manufacturing demo and developmentcell.

The company signed two separate Memorandums ofUnderstanding with IISc and CMTI here.

''The MoUs will focus on development of IndustrialInternet of Things and Industry 4.0-enabled products andtechnologies'', a Siemens release said.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, SiemensLimited, Sunil Mathur, said: ''With Digital transformation nowa priority for industry, premier educational institutions suchas IISc and CMTI have a crucial role to play in equippingresearchers and professionals with cutting-edge technology andexpertise.'' Head of Smart Factory at IISc and Chair of its Centrefor Product Design and Manufacturing, Professor AmareshChakrabarti, said in order to provide exposure to the advancedsoftware suite to the staff and students of IISc, Siemens hasoffered some of the best digitalisation tools and support toset up the lab.

''This support will give valuable experience andexposure to students and faculty with tools and technologiesthat are commonly used in industry.

''It will help researchers and students to be betterprepared for industrial jobs and on the other hand, excel inAcademia-Industry collaboration by offering a platform forknow-how sharing by enabling a common engineering environmentthat is familiar to both'', he was quoted as saying in thestatement.

CMTI Director Dr. Nagahanumaiah, said Siemens wasequipping researchers and students with the best-in-classdigitalisation tools, software and cloud platform, amongothers, through the set-up of the cell.

This will greatly help in promoting indigenous researchand development especially in the areas of emergingtechnologies in the manufacturing industry, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)