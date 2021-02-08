Left Menu

Keventers partners with ZFW Hospitality to boost delivery business

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:51 IST
Keventers partners with ZFW Hospitality to boost delivery business

Dairy brand Keventers on Monday said it has tied up with cloud kitchen platform ZFW Hospitality to scale its delivery business to over 80 stores across Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and other cities.

Through this association, ZFW will assist in expansion across multiple geographies while setting-up the network and providing operational support to Keventers' growing delivery business.

''This alliance will allow us to accelerate the rollout of our pre-packaged ice cream consumer packs, which have been receiving great feedback across Delhi NCR, and it is an exciting proposition to be able to scale to multiple cities using ZFW's strong technology-led and asset-light model,'' Keventers co-founder and CMO Aman Arora said in a statement.

The parties will jointly focus on strengthening brand identity, last-mile efficiency and consumer base.

''We are excited to join hands with an icon like Keventers, on a model where they don't need to worry about high functional risks. We have phased out the launch of 80 Keventers stores in the western region over March and April, and are in advanced talks to onboard other leading brands.

''ZFW has begun to scratch the surface of a massive opportunity for brands to serve consumers where they want to be served, which is increasingly outside the traditional four-wall space,'' ZFW head, growth, Angad Singh said.

ZFW enables the growth of F&B and D2C (direct to consumer) brands without the upfront investment of setting up a physical kitchen.

From an asset perspective, ZFW does not require any new equipment from brands or kitchen partners and brands are able to full fill on-demand delivery orders at hyperlocal penetration in a short time frame, thereby reducing duplication of efforts and costs.

''Given COVID-19 and the rapid shift in consumer preferences, we pivoted into building a sustainable cloud kitchen operating system for F&B brands- ZFW OS.

''ZFW builds kitchen-as-a-service for brands that wish to stay ahead of the curve and boost bottom-lines. The entire ZFW family is passionate about the intersection of food and tech and hence pleased to announce its collaboration with Keventers,'' ZFW founder Madhav Kasturia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JSHL Q3 net profit grows over three-fold to Rs 270 cr

Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd JSHL on Monday posted an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 270 crore for the December 2020 quarter.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 82 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fi...

HIV: An innovative therapeutic breakthrough to optimize the immune system

Prompted by the need to improve conventional treatments for people infected with the human immunodeficiency virus HIV-1, a team from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique INRS has identified a therapeutic approach to restore th...

Soccer-Zidane still believes in himself but unsure of future

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says he still has a top team despite a difficult campaign and believes he retains the support of the club but could not give any guarantees he would remain in charge until next year. Zidane had a fiery exch...

UK terror threat level lowered from severe to substantial, attacks remain likely

The UKs terror threat level has been lowered from severe to substantial, which indicates that instead of an attack being highly likely they are now categorised as likely, Home Secretary Priti Patel informed the House of Commons on Monday.In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021