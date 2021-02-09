Left Menu

Snapchat to start reminding users to clean out their friends list

Multimedia messaging application Snapchat is introducing a new feature called 'Friend Check Up'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:05 IST
Snapchat to start reminding users to clean out their friends list
Snapchat logo. Image Credit: ANI

Multimedia messaging application Snapchat is introducing a new feature called 'Friend Check Up'. According to The Verge, on Snapchat, adding someone to one's friend list could give them access to the story and even possibly location, depending on your Snapchat Map settings. So, the company wants to make sure that everyone on an individual's friend list is still someone one actually wants to call your friend.

This feature could help make the platform safer for users if they choose to use it. It could be a good way to help you realise you might still have somebody's friend that you don't want to see your posts. As reported by The Verge, Snapchat said that the feature will be rolling out globally on Android "in the coming weeks" and to iOS devices "in the coming months."

The reminder will show up as a notification on your profile screen. To do a check-up, if the new feature is available on your phone, one can see your friends list by going to your profile and tapping on My Friends. One can remove a friend by tapping and holding on to their name until the Block / Remove friend menu appears. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Court to pronounce order on Feb 11 on plea against Salman Khan for 'false' affidavit in Arms Act case

A District and Sessions court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its order on a plea against actor Salman Khan for alleged submission of a false affidavit related to his arms licence in the court in 2003. Arguments on the applications were ...

Civic polls: Pb govt sponsoring protests to stop BJP candidates from campaigning, says party chief

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Tuesday accused the Amarinder Singh-led government of organising protests under the guise of farmers agitation to prevent candidates of the saffron party from campaigning ahead of the February 14 civic pol...

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir launches second 'Jan Rasoi' canteen in Delhi

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday launched the second Jan Rasoi in east Delhis New Ashok Nagar area and said by serving hygienic food at rupee one, this was not just a canteen but a movement to feed those in need.The first Jan Rasoi was laun...

Tennis-Tearful Kokkinakis ends six-year victory wait at home Open

Thanasi Kokkinakis completed an emotional victory over Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea in the Australian Open first round on Tuesday, his first win at his home Grand Slam since 2015. Kokkinakis, who beat Roger Federer in Miami in 2018, missed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021