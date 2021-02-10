Left Menu

Adobe adds new collaboration feature in Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco

The new "Invite to Edit" feature allows Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco users to share access to a cloud document and invite others to make edits on the shared cloud document on all surfaces across the desktop, iPad, and iPhone (Fresco).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:41 IST
Adobe adds new collaboration feature in Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco
Image Credit: Adobe

Adobe has made collaboration much easier for people working on shared projects on Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco.

The new "Invite to Edit" feature allows Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco users to share access to a cloud document and invite others to make edits on the shared cloud document on all surfaces across the desktop, iPad, and iPhone (Fresco).

"Starting today, we make collaborating with others when working together on Photoshop and Illustrator documents much easier with the new Invite to Edit feature. This is a huge time saver for teams working on shared projects," Adobe wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

To invite others to edit a document, you need to first save your .PSD or .AI files as cloud documents. You can also edit files that have been shared with you. In addition, you can access your shared cloud documents on assets.adobe.com and the Creative Cloud Desktop app.

The Invite to Edit icon features an "Add People" section to type in the email addresses of the people you want to collaborate with and also type a quick note for the recipients (optional). Additionally, the owner of the shared document can remove collaborators at any time whereas collaborators have the ability to leave if they no longer want to contribute.

Inviting collaborators on Fresco / Image Credit: Adobe

Apart from the editing feature, Adobe has introduced a "Preset Sync" feature in Photoshop that allows users to easily sync Brushes, Gradients, Swatches, Styles, Shapes, and Patterns to Creative Cloud so that you can access them on any other desktop device you log into.

Preset Sync is available in the desktop version of Photoshop on Mac and Windows, and synced brushes will soon arrive on the iPad version. To enable or disable the feature, head over to Preset Syncing in Preferences > General > Preset Syncing.

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Three held for possession on pangolin in Raigad district

Three persons have been arrestedfor alleged possession of pangolin in Maharashtras Raigaddistrict, an official said on Wednesday.A team from the forest departments of Roha and Mahadon Monday intercepted an autorickshaw on Mumbai-Goa Highway...

Australian man pleads guilty to breaching UN sanctions on North Korea

An Australian man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to attempting to broker weapons and commodities deals with North Korea, contravening United Nations sanctions. Chan Han Choi, 62, was in 2017 charged with seven offences including allegations he...

NDMC bans road cutting in its areas till March 31

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC has banned road cutting in its areas till March 31 except for urgent repair or maintenance work.Keeping in view ensuing Swacch Sarvekshan-2021, there will be ban on road cutting from February 9 to March ...

BJP leaders using Rath Yatra to divide society: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Wednesday mocked BJP leaders fortravelling on raths as if they are gods, and alleged thattheir political agenda is to create division in society on thebasis of religion.She also accused the saffr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021