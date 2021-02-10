EU executive proposes speeding up deportations, internal document says

EU executive proposes speeding up deportations, internal document saysReuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:52 IST
The European Commission has proposed speeding up deportations of migrants who do not meet requirements for asylum, according to an internal document sent to EU states on Wednesday and seen by Reuters.
According to the proposal, which said deportations would be voluntary and aim to help reintegrate migrants in their home countries, the Commission could also potentially fine EU governments that do not meet proposed new deportation rules. "The Commission will pursue a better-functioning common EU system of returns," said the document, dated Feb. 10, using EU terminology for deportations.
Tuesday's 12-page proposal is part of a broader Commission plan launched last September to overhaul broken migration rules to resolve years of bitterness among EU states and provide a better welcome for refugees fleeing the Middle East and Africa.
