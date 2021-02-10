India launched 328 satellites from 33 different countries till date: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that Rs 900 crore was allocated to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for the financial year 2020-21 for developing capacity for the launching of satellites. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said that the Department of Space has been involved in launching satellites of foreign countries since long. The total number of satellites launched till date is 328 from 33 different countries and the revenue earned till date is 25 million US dollars and 189 million Euros. Moreover, the Government of India has established New Space India Limited (NSIL), a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Department of Space to commercially launch satellites and become financially self-reliant.

"ISRO is striving towards achieving Atmanirbharta in the field of capacity development in launching satellites; therefore, no policy is envisaged for seeking foreign cooperation in this direction," stated the press release by the Department of Space. In another related question, Jitendra Singh said that ISRO facilities are extended to Indian industries and academia for testing their space systems.

Satellites from M/s. Space Kidz India and M/s. Syzygy Space Technologies has undergone testing at UR Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO. He said that the participation of the private sector in space activities in India is expected to result in the development of cutting edge technologies, new applications and services. "Overall, it will make a bigger impact on the space economy," he added.

The Minister said that the Government of India has analyzed the issues and concerns about national security while allowing Private companies to participate in space activities and appropriate measures have been taken by means of establishing the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe), an independent nodal agency to authorize, monitor and regulate space activities in the country. (ANI)