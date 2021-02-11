Left Menu

Discord's new iOS update makes it easier for users to steal memes from Twitter

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

American instant messaging and digital distribution platform Discord's latest update for iOS has added a new option to make it easier to save images from Twitter embeds. This feature will come in handy for the users who want to save memes from tweets dropped on the server. According to the Verge, the changelog for the new version 60.0 of the iOS app puts this new update as, "Meme-stealing powers are about to go super saiyan." In order to use it, long press on the tweet in question, and then select "Save Image." It's a lot simpler than the workarounds people were previously forced to use.

While both the Windows and Android versions of the app received updates this week, there's no mention of the feature for now. However, on Android, it already seems to be possible to save images from tweets by tapping the image to make it full-screen and then using the download button on the top of the screen. Although the new iOS feature allows users to download static images, it doesn't appear to work with gifs. As per The Verge, Discord now supports mobile screen share and users can read the full changelog in Discord's settings menu on desktop and mobile. (ANI)

