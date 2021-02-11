Left Menu

EU expert group at odds over how to resolve tech, carmakers' patent dispute

Yet, there is no consensus amongst members on this matter." The group also failed to agree how to identify patent holders, which patents are necessary for a technology to work, where to license in the value chain, how to set fair royalties and who should handle disputes. The Commission has said it will consider regulatory reforms such as setting up an independent system of third-party essentiality checks to vet patents.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:32 IST
EU expert group at odds over how to resolve tech, carmakers' patent dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

European Union efforts to resolve a patent dispute between tech companies and carmakers have hit a roadblock after experts enlisted for advice failed to agree on the level of royalties or who should pay them.

Tech firm Nokia and automaker Daimler are locked in battle in German courts over the level of royalties for key navigation and communications technologies and who should pay them. The issues are relevant for the wider digital and electronics sectors and internet-connected devices in energy, health and smart manufacturing, prompting EU regulators to look into the matter.

Set up in 2018, the team of 13 experts including judges, executives from Audi, Ericsson and Robert Bosch, patent experts, economists and academics were tasked by the European Commission to look into the licensing of standard essential patents (SEP). The experts' report issued late Wednesday contained divergent proposals, underlying the difficulties of finding common ground, and with Ericsson executive Monica Magnusson writing a sole dissenting opinion.

The Commission sought to dampen expectations, saying the report should be read holistically and a combination of different proposals rather than a single one may work better. "An important issue is whether fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms and conditions should be set uniformly across IoT (internet of things) verticals or should be allowed to differ among different IoT verticals," the report said, referring to the chain of inputs used to create products.

"For some members this implies that valuations done for SEP licences for different products in various IoT verticals may differ. Yet, there is no consensus amongst members on this matter." The group also failed to agree how to identify patent holders, which patents are necessary for a technology to work, where to license in the value chain, how to set fair royalties and who should handle disputes.

The Commission has said it will consider regulatory reforms such as setting up an independent system of third-party essentiality checks to vet patents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. forecaster sees 60% chance of shift from La Niña to neutral weather in spring

There is about a 60 chance of a transition from La Nia to neutral conditions during the Northern Hemisphere spring this year, from April to June, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.La Nia is anticipated to affect climate ...

France, Germany seek Russia sanctions over Navalny, diplomats say

The European Union is likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month, after France and Germany signalled their willingness to move ahead, three diplomats said. Th...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as data fuels stimulus bets

The Dow hit a record high on Thursday while the SP 500 and the Nasdaq hovered near all-time highs as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus to ride out a coronavirus-driven recession with data showing a stalling recovery in the labor market....

Juvenile apprehended for sexually assaulting 2-year-old boy

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy in west Delhis Subhash Nagar area, police said on Thursday.The accused, a native of Bihar, had been working as a domestic help at the victims house for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021