Left Menu

India warns U.S. social media firms after dispute with Twitter

Indian technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad warned U.S. social media firms on Thursday to abide by the country's laws, a day after a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration and Twitter over content regulation. Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad mentioned Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and WhatsApp by name and said they were welcome to operate in India, but only if they play by India's rules.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:02 IST
India warns U.S. social media firms after dispute with Twitter

Indian technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad warned U.S. social media firms on Thursday to abide by the country's laws, a day after a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration and Twitter over content regulation.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad mentioned Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and WhatsApp by name and said they were welcome to operate in India, but only if they play by India's rules. "You will have to follow the Constitution of India, you will have to abide by the laws of India," Prasad said

India rebuked Twitter on Wednesday after the U.S. social media giant did not fully comply with a government order to take down over 1,100 accounts and posts that New Delhi says spread misinformation about current farmer protests against new agriculture reforms. Twitter said it had not blocked all of the content because it believed the directives were not in line with Indian laws. It permanently suspended some accounts and geo-blocked access to many others in India, though their posts could be read outside the country, the company said.

That prompted censure from India's tech ministry and calls from politicians to urge their followers to join Twitter's home-grown local rival, Koo. Twitter has since blocked access to the bulk of accounts it was ordered to take down, an IT ministry source told Reuters, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to media.

It was not immediately clear whether those accounts had been suspended or geo-blocked. Twitter and the Indian government have not made public the complete list of accounts and posts that were ordered blocked.

A lawmaker's account was among those geo-blocked by Twitter following the government orders. Access to the account of Sukhram Singh Yadav, a member of the upper house of Parliament, was temporarily restricted in India after Twitter received a legal request from the government, according to a filing with Lumen database.

Yadav, whose account had been restored as of Thursday, had tweeted using the hashtag #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide, according to Indian media. That hashtag was designed to "inflame passions, hatred and was factually incorrect", an IT ministry source previously told Reuters, explaining why the government asked Twitter to ban content carrying it.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-F1 to freeze engines from 2022 in boost for Red Bull

Formula One teams and manufacturers agreed unanimously on Thursday to freeze engine development from the start of the 2022 season in a move that paves the way for Bed Bull to continue using Honda-designed engines.Honda are leaving the sport...

NHPC Q3 net profit rises 50 pc to Rs 961 cr

State-owned hydropower giant NHPC reported a 50 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 961.64 crore for the December quarter.Its consolidated net profit was Rs 639.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2019, a BSE filing said.T...

Odisha logs 95 new COVID-19 cases, over 3.83 lakh workers inoculated

Odishas COVID-19 caseloadon Thursday mounted to 3,35,984 after 95 more people testedpositive for the infection, a health department official said.The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,910 as no freshfatality was reported since Monday.The st...

Man arrested in Mumbai for preparing fake marksheets

A 42-year-old man has beenarrested for allegedly preparing fake marksheets and passingcertificates of various educational boards and universities inMaharashtra, police said on Thursday.The accused, identified Abdul Sattar Shaikh, aresident ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021