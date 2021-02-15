Left Menu

Russian cargo ship launched to International Space Station

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 14:57 IST
Russian cargo ship launched to International Space Station
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An unmanned Russian cargo ship launched successfully Monday with a load of supplies for the International Space Station.

The Progress MS-16 cargo ship blasted off as scheduled at 09:45 am (0445GMT) from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan and reached a designated orbit en route to the station.

It is carrying water, propellant and other supplies and is set to dock at the space outpost Wednesday.

The space outpost is operated by NASA's Kate Rubins, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi and Russian Space Agency Roscosmos' Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

