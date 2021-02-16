Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Bassino, Faivre win parallel golds for Italy and France

Italy's Marta Bassino won women's parallel gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Tuesday as the hosts finally opened their medal account at the seventh attempt. Mathieu Faivre handed France a first gold of the championships in the men's event.

16-02-2021
Italy's Marta Bassino won women's parallel gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Tuesday as the hosts finally opened their medal account at the seventh attempt.

Mathieu Faivre handed France a first gold of the championships in the men's event. The events, in which pairs of racers compete against each other on two runs down parallel giant slalom pistes, were being held for the first time at championship level.

Austria's Katharina Liensberger took the women's silver and Croatia's Filip Zubcic was second in the men's event. The bronze medals went to France's Tessa Worley and Switzerland's Loic Meillard respectively.

