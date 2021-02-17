Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal's Leno says sick Enke comment drove him off social media

Former Barcelona, Benfica and Hannover 96 goalkeeper Enke took his own life by jumping in front of an express train after spending several years battling against depression. "I had a very bad game and then one guy on social media said to me 'do it like Enke'," goalkeeper Leno, 28, told Sky Sports.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 00:34 IST
Soccer-Arsenal's Leno says sick Enke comment drove him off social media
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Arsenal's Bernd Leno has opened up about his experiences with online abuse and says being told to copy compatriot and former Germany goalkeeper Robert Enke, who committed suicide in 2009, drove him away from social media. Former Barcelona, Benfica and Hannover 96 goalkeeper Enke took his own life by jumping in front of an express train after spending several years battling against depression.

"I had a very bad game and then one guy on social media said to me 'do it like Enke'," goalkeeper Leno, 28, told Sky Sports. "Since I read this I realise that there are so many stupid people on social media. That is the reason I don't read it even when everything is good. I don't need that, it doesn't make me better, it is wasting time.

"There are so many fake people that hide behind their computers to make you feel bad. Many times with racism, abuse to families, I don't like it, I don't read it. It affects your life, what is the point?" Calls for social media companies to take stricter action against users who send abusive messages have grown in recent weeks after Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Chelsea's Reece James and West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers were among a host of players to be targeted.

Instagram last week announced a series of measures to tackle online abuse, including removing accounts of people who send abusive messages, and developing new controls to help reduce the abuse people see. English soccer's governing bodies, in a joint letter addressed to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, demanded that messages and posts on social media be filtered and blocked if they were found to be racist or discriminatory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says it will start processing certain asylum seekers on Friday

The Biden administration will begin processing cases of certain eligible asylum seekers starting on Friday, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday as the Biden administration seeks to end the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols p...

CVS to re-enter Obamacare market in 2021

CVS Health Corp said on Tuesday it would return to selling individual health insurance plans on the online marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act ACA, popularly known as Obamacare, saying the market had stabilized. CVS Healths Aetn...

Soccer-Door open for Canada newcomers to shine at SheBelieves Cup

Canadas womens soccer team must rely on a patchwork roster for the SheBelieves Cup due to injuries and COVID-19 restrictions but that has opened the door for players to make their case for spots on the Olympic squad, coach Bev Priestman sai...

US STOCKS-Recovery rally drives S&P 500, Dow to new peaks

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit all-time highs on Tuesday as cyclical sectors gained on the prospect of more fiscal aid to lift the U.S. economy from a coronavirus-driven slump. The Nasdaq, however, dipped as technology ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021