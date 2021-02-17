Left Menu

Microsoft's Teams app hit by possible networking glitch

"We're working to confirm our findings while simultaneously exploring the optimal solution to remediate impact," Microsoft said. Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were more than 800 incidents of people reporting issues with Teams. Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:40 IST
Microsoft's Teams app hit by possible networking glitch
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday a potential networking issue might be affecting its workplace messaging app, Teams, after hundreds of users reported technical difficulties, mainly related to delays in receiving messages.

Microsoft said the delayed messaging issue was affecting users in the Americas and its Teams live events feature might also be impacted. "We're working to confirm our findings while simultaneously exploring the optimal solution to remediate impact," Microsoft said.

Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were more than 800 incidents of people reporting issues with Teams. Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

Collaboration apps such as Teams, Slack and Zoom have played a critical role in driving remote work and online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams had about 115 million users as of October last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hedge fund boss Odey 'lunged' at woman in 1998 indecent assault, court told

One of Britains most high-profile hedge fund managers and political donors lunged at a 26-year-old female bank employee in 1998 and indecently assaulted her, a prosecutor told a London court on Wednesday. Crispin Odey, 62, a muti-millionair...

Kuwait emir suspends parliament sessions for a month, says cabinet

Kuwaits Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah issued a decree suspending parliaments sessions for one month as of Feb. 18, said a statement posted on the cabinet Twitter account on Wednesday.The move follows a standoff between the elected ass...

Indian retailer group calls for ban on Amazon in country after Reuters report

A leading group of Indian retailers on Wednesday urged the government to ban the local operations of Amazon.com Inc, after Reuters reported the U.S. e-commerce giant has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on ...

Taliban tweet threatens Malala; Twitter removes account

A Pakistani Taliban militant who nine years ago is alleged to have shot and badly wounded Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has threatened a second attempt on her life, tweeting that next time, there would be no mistake. Twitter on Wednesday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021