Britain urges Facebook, Australia to work together to resolve news feed dispute

Britain on Thursday urged Facebook and Australia to work together in resolving their dispute after the social media network blocked news feeds in Australia, Sky News reported on Thursday.

"It is vital people can access accurate news and information from a range of sources, particularly during a global pandemic," Sky News quoted the British government as saying in a statement.

"We encourage Facebook and the Australian government to work together to find solution."

