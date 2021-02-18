Left Menu

Britain urges Facebook, Australia to work together to resolve news feed dispute

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:55 IST
Britain urges Facebook, Australia to work together to resolve news feed dispute
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain on Thursday urged Facebook and Australia to work together in resolving their dispute after the social media network blocked news feeds in Australia, Sky News reported on Thursday.

"It is vital people can access accurate news and information from a range of sources, particularly during a global pandemic," Sky News quoted the British government as saying in a statement.

"We encourage Facebook and the Australian government to work together to find solution."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain''s Prince Philip remains in hospital as "precaution"

Britains 99-year-old Prince Philip has spent a second night in a London hospital after being admitted earlier this week as a precaution due to feeling unwell.Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday that the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was adm...

Attack on Bengal minister conspiracy says Mamata; oppn, guv demand NIA probe

The bomb attack on West Bengalminister Jakir Hossain snowballed into a political controversywith Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that it was apreplanned conspiracy as certain people were pressuring himto switch over to another party...

Biden to focus on COVID-19, China at G7's Friday meeting -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to rebuild the global economy in his meeting with G7 leaders on Friday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.Biden will also discuss the need t...

Kiran Bedi pens down heartfelt letter after removal as Puducherry LG

Kiran Bedi wrote a heartfelt letter on Thursday following her removal as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. To dear media persons This is to say how I started every morning of mine with the news of you wrote including the ones in Tamil ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021