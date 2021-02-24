Left Menu

ZTE i5GC Enables Private Networks for Digital Transformation of Vertical Industries

PTI | Shenzhen | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 12:48 IST
ZTE i5GC Enables Private Networks for Digital Transformation of Vertical Industries

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced at MWC Shanghai, the release of i5GC (industry 5GC) network solution oriented to private 5G networks for industry.

The solution introduces 5G capabilities such as large bandwidth, low latency, high reliability and multiple connections into various industries, and integrates technologies such as AI, IoT, cloud computing, big data and MEC to enable the digitalisation of whole industries and build fully-connected intelligent private 5G networks for vertical industries.

At present, public 5GC is oriented to consumer applications, so it cannot meet industry users' ultra-high requirements for security, latency, reliability, network control rights, energy consumption and usage environment. ZTE i5GC addresses this by deeply integrating and optimising 5GC functions. It uses 2U general servers to achieve the integration of multiple network functions (NF) and a plug-and-play one-stop deployment mode to achieve minimal space, minimal energy consumption and minimal operation and maintenance (O&M).

This solution provides non-professional industry users with rapid and accurate 5G network access deployment and excellent service experience. In addition, ZTE i5GC can be flexibly customised according to a user's diversified requirements for security, traffic processing and autonomy, and provide different function combinations and deployment forms for different scenarios. For instance, the user plane function (UPF) is deployed to the edge, traffic is forwarded nearby, and user data is locally managed. In addition, ZTE i5GC employs a 3GPP service-based architecture (SBA) to seamlessly interconnect with a 5G public network. It can integrate third-party multi-access edge-computing (MEC) applications through open interfaces to achieve flexible expansion and rapid iteration of edge applications, so as to explore and breed 5G killer applications in the vertical field.

Towards the construction of business-grade 5G networks, ZTE has implemented in-depth 5G applications for use in vertical fields such as mines, medical treatments and ports. For example, for a 5G smart mine project, ZTE uses i5GC to deploy a complete set of 5G networks underground, meeting the mine's compact space and explosion-proofing requirements, and achieving full coverage from key 5G networks. ZTE i5GC will continue to focus on industry projects, promote the understanding of industry requirements, work with enterprises and operators to build a 5G application ecosystem, help expand the 'blue ocean market' opportunity for 5G for business, and drive 5G large-scale commercial use and value monetisation.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trading halt: Sebi asks NSE to explain reason for trading not migrating to disaster recovery site.

Trading halt Sebi asks NSE to explain reason for trading not migrating to disaster recovery site....

Uttarakhand glacial disaster death toll climbs to 70

Rescuers have recovered 70 bodies and 29 body parts so far in search operations following the February 7 glacial disaster in Chamoli, the district police said on Wednesday.Missing reports of 205 people have been registered at the Joshimath ...

Shripad Naik discharged from Goa hospital, says will attend Parliament on doctor's advise

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik who was discharged from Goa Medical College and Hospital GMCH on Wednesday, after undergoing treatment for over a month for injuries he sustained in an accident last month, said that Prime Minister Narendra...

Mirae Asset Launches Mirae Asset Corporate Bond Fund

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India An open ended debt scheme predominantly investing in AA and above rated corporate bonds NFO opens on February 24, 2021 closes March 9, 2021 Mirae Asset Investment Managers India, one of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021